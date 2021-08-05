New York Mets
Diamondbacks vs. Mets Highlights | 05/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
Francisco Lindor collected two hits and his 100th career steal, while Jeff McNeil hit a two-run homer in the Mets' 4-2 win over the D-backs
Adrianza, Braves rally for 8-7 win over Phillies in 12th | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1m
(AP) -- Ehire Adrianza capped a night full of comebacks for Atlanta with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, helping the Braves stun the Philadelphia Phillies for a chaotic 8-7 victory Satur
McNeil, Lindor Team Up As Mets Beat Diamondbacks
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 16m
The pair attempted to dismiss Friday's dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.
Syracuse Mets slide continues dropping forth straight game | WSYR
by: REUTERS — LOCALSYR 20m
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets offense went cold in a 4-2 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Saturday evening at NBT Bank Stadium. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (4-1)…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Sunday 5/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 41m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National Le...
Zack Scott on Lindor, McNeil | 05/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Mets general manager Zack Scott discusses Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil
McNeil, Lindor discuss ratcoon | 05/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
While Jeff McNeil discusses playing alongside Francisco Lindor, the Mets shortstop interrupts to explain the ratcoon
Neon Moment Of The Week: Lindor Emerges
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 21m
Things had not been good for Francisco Lindor. He had a 0-for-26 stretch, the second worst in his career, and he was getting booed at Citi Field. You could tell his frustrations were getting to him…
1- 2 Punch
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
The top of the order provided the offense, and almost the entire bullpen came together to rattle the Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
