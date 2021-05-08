New York Mets
Mets’ Jacob deGrom expected to start series finale
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 45m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom is expected to start Sunday in the finale of the three-game series against the Diamondbacks.
Mets bullpen comes up big: ‘tremendous’
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 11m
The bullpen was impressive in the Mets' 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
MetsJunkies Recap: Hunter opens the hunt on the Snakes
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 2h
The Mets take the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with Tommy Hunter opening the contest with two hit-less innings on Saturday. Joey Lucchesi would follow Hunter with 3.1 innings pitched, allowing two hit and an unearned run. He would pitch...
Mets Hand Diamondbacks Fifth Straight Loss Despite Being Outhit
by: Evan Thompson, Managing Editor — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 3h
The Mets only had four hits, but three went for extra bases. These were enough to hand the visiting Diamondbacks their fifth straight loss.
Mother's Day about giving back to McCanns
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3h
NEW YORK -- For seven weeks after their twin boys were born in December 2017, James and Jessica McCann essentially lived at the Vanderbilt Children’s Neonatology Intensive Care Clinics (NICU) in Nashville, Tenn. Christian and Kane McCann were born...
Launch This
by: Kevin Kernan — BallNine 3h
With Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater out the door as hitting coaches, we fully expect the Mets to be another team rushing headlong to the Church of Launch Angle with the hirings of Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard.
Mets Beat The Diamondbacks For The Team’s 4th Straight Win As Lindor And McNeil Excel The Day After By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 4h
Ont Friday despite a dramatic win the focus was on the Francisco Lindor/Jeff McNeil skirmish and both of those players contributed heavily to the team’s fourth straight win as they beat the […]
Adrianza, Braves rally for 8-7 win over Phillies in 12th | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5h
(AP) -- Ehire Adrianza capped a night full of comebacks for Atlanta with a game-ending RBI single in the 12th inning, helping the Braves stun the Philadelphia Phillies for a chaotic 8-7 victory Satur
McNeil, Lindor Team Up As Mets Beat Diamondbacks
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 5h
The pair attempted to dismiss Friday's dustup by bizarrely claiming they were arguing over an animal spotted in the clubhouse tunnel — Lindor said it was a rat, McNeil’s story was that it was a raccoon or possum.
