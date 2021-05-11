benefits swindle aside.. just as he did with the Mets, Tebow’s presence - nearly a decade removed from his last NFL stint, mind you - keeps an assuredly more capable player off the roster what a farce..

Ted Johnson Tebow playing TE in the NFL is an insult to TE's. He needs to be on the active roster for just 3 games this year to get a credited season and become a fully vested player. Tebow has played 3yrs and needs one more year (or 3 games)of service to have lifetime benefits.