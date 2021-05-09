New York Mets
Jacob deGrom leaves Mets game in sixth with apparent injury
by: John Healy — Radio.com: WFAN 56m
Jacob deGrom left Sunday’s game with an apparent injury after tossing two warmup pitches in the sixth inning, exiting the field with the trainer.
Mack's Mock Pick - # 97 - LHP - Joe Rock
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7m
Joe Rock Mack's spin - Rock is the kind of pitcher that is hard to pass on in the 4th round.A 3-pitch mix with a T95 fastball. Needs to c...
Jacob deGrom Leaves Game Early After Throwing Two Warmup Pitches
by: N/A — The Big Lead 30m
Jacob deGrom was his usual dominant self on Sunday afternoon, striking out six and giving up just one hit and one run through five innings against the Arizona D
Mets' Jacob deGrom exits first start back from injury - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 30m
To the dismay of every Mets fan at Citi Field, Mets ace Jacob deGrom exited his start after five innings with an apparent injury.
Jacob deGrom injury: Mets ace pulled from start for 'precautionary reasons' as lat issue flares up - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 40m
The two-time Cy Young winner had missed his most recent start because of lat inflammation
Mets' deGrom exits early in return from lat issue
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN 41m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom left his start Sunday against the Diamondbacks after throwing two warm-up pitches before the sixth inning.
Jacob deGrom Leaves This Afternoon’s Start Early
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 47m
2:15 pm: The Mets announced deGrom was removed for precautionary reasons with right side tightness. 1:56 pm: Mets ace Jacob deGrom left …
Mets’ Jacob deGrom exits Sunday’s start early after returning from lat injury - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 48m
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom exited Sunday's start against the Arizona Diamondbacks after just five innings.
Mets ace Jacob deGrom leaves Sunday start early (Video)
by: Danny Small — Elite Sports NY 49m
After missing his last start, New York Mets starter Jacob deGrom had to leave after five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.
