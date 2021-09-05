Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Film Room
Jacob deGrom exits with injury | 05/09/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3m

After warming up for the 6th inning, Jacob deGrom exits the game with tightness in his side

Mets 360
Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2 (5/9/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 3m

Empire Sports Media
Mets Escape Rain and Push Through deGrom’s Injury in 4-2 Win

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 3m

The final game between the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks felt like it would never come to an end. After Jacob deGrom left early with an injury, manager Luis Rojas found a way to piece together the final 12 outs and get the Mets a 4-2 win....

New York Post
Jacob deGrom exit hangs over Mets’ sweep of Diamondbacks

by: Mike Puma New York Post 11m

The Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 4-2 victory at Citi Field.

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2 - Bitter-sweep

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m

The Mets won, but Jacob deGrom reaggravated his lat injury.

Mets Merized
Mets Complete Sweep With 4-2 Win Against D’Backs

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 16m

 The New York Mets defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday to complete the series sweep in front of avid fans at Citi Field. Jacob deGrom appeared unbothered by his lat injur

CBS New York
DeGrom Leaves In 6th Due To Lat Issue, Mets Topple D-backs For 5th Straight Victory

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 25m

DeGrom was perfect through four innings but labored in the fifth, then called for the trainer after throwing two warm-up pitches ahead of the sixth. DeGrom exited and went straight to the clubhouse.

The Apple
Jake Leaves Early, Mets Sweep D-Backs

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 29m

Precautionary removal for deGrom ahead of the sixth following right-side tightness (again). Oh, and the Metsies won their fifth in a row!

