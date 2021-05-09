New York Mets
Jacob deGrom gets the win as the Mets sweep the Diamondbacks | Mets vs Diamondbacks Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3m
Francisco Lindor keeps his hitting streak alive as the Mets complete the weekend sweep of the Diamondbacks. Jacob deGrom allowed 1 run in 5 innings after dep...
Giancarlo Stanton's single gives Yankees second straight walk-off win over Nationals | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 2m
Giancarlo Stanton, a few days ago the hottest hitter in baseball, hadn’t had a hit since Thursday when he came to the plate with the winning run 90 feet away in the bottom of the ninth inning of a tie
Jacob deGrom injury: Mets ace to undergo another MRI after exiting start early vs. Diamondbacks - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 4m
The two-time Cy Young winner had missed his most recent start because of lat inflammation
Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2 (5/9/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 8m
Jacob deGrom exits with injury | 05/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 9m
After warming up for the 6th inning, Jacob deGrom exits the game with tightness in his side
Mets Escape Rain and Push Through deGrom’s Injury in 4-2 Win
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 9m
The final game between the New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks felt like it would never come to an end. After Jacob deGrom left early with an injury, manager Luis Rojas found a way to piece together the final 12 outs and get the Mets a 4-2 win....
Jacob deGrom exit hangs over Mets’ sweep of Diamondbacks
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 16m
The Mets extended their winning streak to a season-high five games with a 4-2 victory at Citi Field.
Final Score: Mets 4, Diamondbacks 2 - Bitter-sweep
by: Lukas Vlahos — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 17m
The Mets won, but Jacob deGrom reaggravated his lat injury.
