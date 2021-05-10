Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Jacob deGrom going on IL in new Mets headache

by: Justin Terranova New York Post 1h

The Mets will have to stay hot without the best pitcher in baseball.

USA Today
Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets ace to injured list despite clean MRI

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 6m

The Mets are proceeding with caution with their ace Jacob deGrom, placing the starter on the injured list with right side tightness.

Mack's Mets
Mack's Draft Prospects - #1 - SS - Jordan Lawler

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 14m

  Jordan Lawler Mack's spin -  We have spent all of this season letting the two Vanderbilt starters, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, go back a...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets to place Jacob deGrom on injured list

by: Lukas Vlahos SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 19m

An MRI showed nothing concerning, but the team is being cautious with its ace.

Yardbarker
Mets ace Jacob deGrom to go on IL with right side tightness

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 26m

deGrom's dominant season will be temporarily put on hold. 

Mets Merized
Mets Week in Review: Surging Mets End Week in First Place

by: Anthony E. Parelli Mets Merized Online 29m

The Mets have won five games in a row, they’re in first place in the NL East and things are all sunshine and rainbows in Flushing, Queens.All those things may be true Monday, but the latter

MLB Daily Dish
Mets to place Jacob deGrom on injured list with right side tightness

by: Patrick Karraker SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 32m

deGrom appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario, but he’ll take some time to rest anyway.

The Mets Police
Mets place deGrom who is totally fine really on the IL

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 36m

The Mets, who I tried to help by warning early and often that they would break deGrom, did not bother to send me a press release.  That’s OK Mets, you be friends with Tim and Tim and just know when they get bored and get promoted to the Yankees beat...

Daily News
Mets put Jacob deGrom on injured list with right side tightness, MRI clean - New York Daily News

by: Sarah Valenzuela NY Daily News 41m

The Mets have decided to put Jacob deGrom on the injured list.

    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 1m
    Jeff McNeil currently owns the second-lowest K% among qualified hitters at 7.5 percent. #Mets #LGM
    Blogger / Podcaster
    Daily Stache @dailystache 4m
    This isn’t good right?
    High Heat Stats
    The Mets' Albert Almora has the worst on-base percentage of all MLB hitters in their last 162 games. His horrific last 162 (only 367 PAs) 12 doubles 1 triple 12 homers 29 RBI, 42 runs scored 17 walks, 69 strikeouts .222 BA .262 on-base % .368 slugging % 0/1 stolen bases
    Blogger / Podcaster
    gonso alonso @TheMetsBeat 4m
    Lol @FLAGALine
    Darren Rovell
    #1 song in the US the last time Tim Tebow played in an NFL game (12/30/12) https://t.co/jYBktKwyew
    Blogger / Podcaster
    SNY @SNYtv 5m
    5 things to watch as the Mets and Orioles begin a two-game set tomorrow from Citi Field (via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/hsZHhpV7aa
    TV / Radio Network
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 5m
    The Mets moved Carlos Carrasco’s rehab (torn hamstring) from Port St. Lucie to NYC. A source said that is so he can work with the major league medical staff. The team hasn’t said much about his outlook since the 60-day IL move. He can’t be activated till the end of May.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
    High Heat Stats @HighHeatStats 6m
    The Mets' Albert Almora has the worst on-base percentage of all MLB hitters in their last 162 games. His horrific last 162 (only 367 PAs) 12 doubles 1 triple 12 homers 29 RBI, 42 runs scored 17 walks, 69 strikeouts .222 BA .262 on-base % .368 slugging % 0/1 stolen bases
    Newspaper / Magazine
