Mets Week in Review: Surging Mets End Week in First Place
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 33m
The Mets have won five games in a row, they’re in first place in the NL East and things are all sunshine and rainbows in Flushing, Queens.All those things may be true Monday, but the latter
Jacob deGrom injury: NY Mets ace to injured list despite clean MRI
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 10m
The Mets are proceeding with caution with their ace Jacob deGrom, placing the starter on the injured list with right side tightness.
Mack's Draft Prospects - #1 - SS - Jordan Lawler
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 17m
Jordan Lawler Mack's spin - We have spent all of this season letting the two Vanderbilt starters, Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter, go back a...
This isn’t good right?The Mets' Albert Almora has the worst on-base percentage of all MLB hitters in their last 162 games. His horrific last 162 (only 367 PAs) 12 doubles 1 triple 12 homers 29 RBI, 42 runs scored 17 walks, 69 strikeouts .222 BA .262 on-base % .368 slugging % 0/1 stolen basesBlogger / Podcaster
Lol @FLAGALine#1 song in the US the last time Tim Tebow played in an NFL game (12/30/12) https://t.co/jYBktKwyewBlogger / Podcaster
5 things to watch as the Mets and Orioles begin a two-game set tomorrow from Citi Field (via @DannyAbriano) https://t.co/hsZHhpV7aaTV / Radio Network
The Mets moved Carlos Carrasco’s rehab (torn hamstring) from Port St. Lucie to NYC. A source said that is so he can work with the major league medical staff. The team hasn’t said much about his outlook since the 60-day IL move. He can’t be activated till the end of May.Beat Writer / Columnist
