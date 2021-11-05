Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Lunch Time Links 5/11/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at Sp...

Mets Merized
Series Preview: Mets Host Orioles For Two Games At Citi Field

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 2m

The New York Mets (16-13, first place in the National League's eastern division), coming off a home three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks,  will next host manager Brandon Hyde's Baltimore

Elite Sports NY
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard: ‘I think there should be some more ****-talking’ in baseball

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 7m

In a feature story done by GQs , the right-hander was asked about how he portrays himself on social media. Its exciting. People are able to see both of our personalities.

Mack's Mets
New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles Series Preview

by: Aidan Cooke Mack's Mets 25m

        The New York Mets will hope to extend their 5 game winning streak as they host the Baltimore Orioles for two games at Citi Field. Af...

Amazin' Avenue
Mets aiming for perfect homestand as they face Orioles in two-game set

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m

This series is headlined by Matt Harvey’s return to the Citi Field mound.

Newsday
2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals' history and earned

New York Post
The only way Mets can salvage destructive Jarred Kelenic trade: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 1h

The test to see if Kelenic is a star befitting his hype begins Thursday. Concurrently, we see if Diaz makes it worthwhile for the Mets to have traded a potential star.

The Apple

Trevor May's Consistency is Leading Mets' Bullpen

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 1h

Keeping hitters guessing has been the key to May's dominance

Metro News
Matt Harvey returns to Citi Field to face Mets for first time Wednesday | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno Metro News 2h

Almost improbably, the Dark Knight returns to the mound in Flushing on Wednesday afternoon (12:15 p.m. ET) as Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey is lined

