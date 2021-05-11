New York Mets
2-time All-Star right-hander Jordan Zimmermann retires | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
(AP) -- Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann retired Tuesday in his 13th season in the majors, ending a career in which he threw the first no-hitter in Washington Nationals' history and earned
Series Preview: Mets Host Orioles For Two Games At Citi Field
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 2m
The New York Mets (16-13, first place in the National League's eastern division), coming off a home three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will next host manager Brandon Hyde's Baltimore
Mets’ Noah Syndergaard: ‘I think there should be some more ****-talking’ in baseball
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 7m
In a feature story done by GQs , the right-hander was asked about how he portrays himself on social media. Its exciting. People are able to see both of our personalities.
New York Mets vs Baltimore Orioles Series Preview
by: Aidan Cooke — Mack's Mets 25m
The New York Mets will hope to extend their 5 game winning streak as they host the Baltimore Orioles for two games at Citi Field. Af...
Mets aiming for perfect homestand as they face Orioles in two-game set
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 27m
This series is headlined by Matt Harvey’s return to the Citi Field mound.
The only way Mets can salvage destructive Jarred Kelenic trade: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 1h
The test to see if Kelenic is a star befitting his hype begins Thursday. Concurrently, we see if Diaz makes it worthwhile for the Mets to have traded a potential star.
Trevor May's Consistency is Leading Mets' Bullpen
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 1h
Keeping hitters guessing has been the key to May's dominance
Matt Harvey returns to Citi Field to face Mets for first time Wednesday | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — Metro News 2h
Almost improbably, the Dark Knight returns to the mound in Flushing on Wednesday afternoon (12:15 p.m. ET) as Baltimore Orioles starter Matt Harvey is lined
