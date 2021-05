RT @ cdgoldstein : The one where he got $200k to put up 6 WARP in 2001? or the one where he got $900k to put up 8 WARP in 2003? Maybe you mean the $16 million he got in 2009 to produce 11.9 wins? Gotta be more specific which one you mean. Those are all up there in terms of being bad contracts. https://t.co/ybdzaSJNYK