Fights, five wins, and what’s next for the Mets | Shea Anything Podcast | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 25m
Doug Williams and Andy Martino are back with a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, where they look at a few days for the Mets that...
Why Mets decided putting Jacob deGrom on IL was the best move - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 15m
New York Mets manager Luis Rojas explains why the team opted to put Jacob deGrom on the injured list after he left Sunday's game due to lower back tightness.
Jacob deGrom's MRI revealed nothing, will continue throwing
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 24m
Jacob deGrom’s MRI revealed ‘nothing,’ ace will continue throwing as he prepares to return from 10-day IL for right side tightness, which caused him to leave Sunday’s start.
Steve Cohen’s Mets offering THEIR WORST SEATS to the vaccinated
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 26m
We want you safe because we want you back….but we’re more interested in getting money from whoever we can, so you vaccinated people can go sit in the part of the stadium where you can’t even see the left fielder. WHAT THE HELL STEVE? S
Mets recall Sean Reid-Foley
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 29m
The Mets have officially placed Jacob deGrom on the IL and have recalled right-hander Sean Reid-Foley. Foley has appeared in two games and pitched 5.0 innings, racking up seven strikeouts. The former second-round pick has not given up an earned run,...
Jacob DeGrom Placed On Injured List, Sean Reid-Foley Recalled
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 41m
As expected, the New York Mets have placed Jacob deGrom on the 10-day injured list, with what the team is calling right side tightness.This move is being made retroactive to yesterday, May 10,
Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Baseball Is 'Soft,' Unwritten Rules Are 'Pretty Stupid'
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 44m
Add New York Mets starter Noah Syndergaard to the list of modern players who are done playing by baseball's unwritten rules. Speaking to Clay...
Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #2 - SS - Marcelo Mayer
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 47m
Marcelo Mayer Mack's spin right now - I see two things developing. 1. There will be a run on all bats early because of the lack of talent...
What do Jacob deGrom's MRI and Sgt. Schultz from Hogan's Heroes have in common? I SEE NOTHING! https://t.co/ojr3kJOsxPTV / Radio Network
RT @SNY_Mets: Matt Harvey catches up with some of the Mets coaching staff at Citi FieldTV / Radio Network
"This is a dream. It's not real." 5 years ago today, @Noahsyndergaard put the Mets on his back and carried them to victory in a two-homer performance 💥TV / Radio Network
RT @SNYtv: A special pillow and a speaker are an absolute MUST for @TheRealSmith2_ on a road trip 😆 We ask 25-year-old Dom Smith 25 quarter-life questions on Mets All-Access! FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/wxbtrUplZF ➡️ @GEICO https://t.co/0QoxVpS4y2Official Team Account
wear your mask, folks..To note: The Yankees reached the 85% vaccination threshold a couple of weeks ago and the MLB coaching and support staff were all vaccinated.Beat Writer / Columnist
RHHs vs. John Mean’s changeup this season: .172 xwOBA, 42.1% whiff rate 1 XBH (HR) in 60 PAs #Mets #LGMWhile John Means is a lefty, he has turned into an elite pitcher in large part because of his change-up, which he almost exclusively uses against right-handed hitters, so an interesting decision to sit Dom (L) in favor of Almora (R) Dom has handled lefties this season, anyway https://t.co/ut4Lk0lHwrBlogger / Podcaster
