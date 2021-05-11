New York Mets
Former Mets Manager/ Coach & Player- Yogi Berra: The Mets Years (1965-1975)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6m
In May of 1965 Yogi Berra came out of a brief five month retirement & was named a coach for the New York Mets. He even decided to play again...
Mets' Albert Almora leaves game after crashing into outfield wall at full speed - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 40m
He was able to get up and walk off the field under his own power
Video: Mets' Albert Almora Exits After Collision with Outfield Wall vs. Orioles
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 2h
New York Mets center fielder Albert Almora exited Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles following a scary collision into the outfield wall...
Mets come from behind in the 9th | 05/11/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2m
The Mets overcome a two-run deficit in the bottom of the 9th inning for a 3-2 walk-off win over the Orioles
Mets earn walk-off win over Orioles in bizarre fashion
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 5m
The New York Mets earned themselves a walk-off win over the Baltimore Orioles thanks to Patrick Mazeika grounding into what was ruled a fielder's choice that drove in the game's winning run.
Mazeika Magic Continues As Mets Win 3-2 For Sixth Straight Victory
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 6m
The New York Mets may not be at their best yet this season, but six straight wins say otherwise as they took another W by a score of 3-2 over the Baltimore Orioles. Patrick Mazeika continues to be an unlikely hero for the Mets as his fielder's...
Mets beat Orioles on Patrick Mazeika RBI fielder's choice - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 12m
The never-say-die Mets were alive and well for their fourth walk-off victory and sixth come-from-behind win of the season on Tuesday night.
LEADING OFF: Tatis tests positive for virus, Harvey vs Mets
by: AP — USA Today 12m
Yu Darvish and Blake Snell are slated to start for San Diego at Colorado in a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday
Marcus Stroman had a 57 percent whiff rate on his slider tonight (14 swings, 8 misses). That's his highest whiff rate on that pitch in a game since March 28, 2019 (84.6%).
"I didn't expect to be in those spots being so new to the team, but any opportunity to help the team... I'm always excited to try to make something happen" Patrick Mazeika talks willingness to help the Mets win:
-
When the NY Media talks about the Ratcoon situation.

Cool and calm through life..@STR0 is too smooth.
