New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for May 12, 2021

by: Kory Powell SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Merized
Mets Minors Recap: Ronny Mauricio, Brett Baty, Francisco Álvarez Stay Hot

by: Ryan Kolakowski Mets Merized Online 13m

Worcester (3-4) 8, Syracuse (1-6) 5 Box ScoreJohneshwy Fargas CF: 2-5, 2B, .385/.385/.692Jake Hager 2B: 3-5, 2B, R, .414/.452/.655Khalil Lee RF: 2-4, 2 RBI, .250/.478/.313Martin Ce

Mack's Mets
Antonio Slater - Antonio's Analysis - Mets Young Stars Shine in Brooklyn

by: Antonio Slader Mack's Mets 17m

  For the first time since September 10th, 2019, the Brooklyn Cyclones took the field to play a baseball game. And for the very first time, ...

Elite Sports NY
ESNY Game Day: Orioles at Mets – Wednesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 22m

The Mets conclude their two-game series against the Orioles with a 12:10 ET matchup on Wednesday afternoon.

Shea Bridge Report

Raise Me Up, Patrick Mazeika

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 31m

Pete Alonso stumbled — but Patrick Mazeika helped bring him back to his feet.

CBS Sports

Orioles vs. Mets odds, line: 2021 MLB picks, May 12 predictions from proven computer model - CBSSports.com

by: CBS Sports Staff May 12, 2021 CBS Sports 37m

SportsLine's proven model has simulated Mets vs. Orioles 10,000 times

Amazin' Avenue
A Pod of Their Own: We’re not asking for permission

by: Linda Surovich SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 44m

This week, we welcome Dr. Kat Williams and Dr. Leslie Heaphy from the International Women’s Baseball Center to discuss the history of women in baseball.

amNewYork
A cut above: Beloved 'Prince of Mermaid Avenue' remembered for his love of Coney Island • Brooklyn Paper

by: Jessica Parks amNewYork 44m

Coney Islanders fondly recall Jimmy Prince pausing whatever he was working on to bid the visitors of his beloved butcher shop a proper hello. 

Defector
Patrick Mazeika Doesn’t Need Any Damn Hits To Be A King

by: Kelsey McKinney Defector 45m

Last night, Mazeika cemented his status as one of baseball's more charming historical oddities.

