NY Mets call up Khalil Lee, place Albert Almora Jr. on IL
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 49m
The NY Mets have called up Khalil Lee and placed Albert Almora Jr. on the IL after his scary collision with the wall against the Baltimore Orioles.
Jose Peraza's slick stop | 05/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 8s
Jose Peraza shows off his quick reflexes and makes a terrific stop on a hard-hit grounder, before firing to first for the out
Tweets
Yooooo Joan Jett is at Citi Field today. I am geeking outBeat Writer / Columnist
Joan Jett in attendance today at Citi. Very cool. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets pro scouting department deserves credit for offseason bench choices when GM role was in transition. Villar brings a great energy. Almora selling out his body for that catch. Nice day for Peraza today.Beat Writer / Columnist
Entering the day, the #Mets were +8 in DRS - 12th-best in the majors. They were at -21 DRS in 60 games in 2020. #LGMThe Mets are playing good defense and I have no idea what year it is.Blogger / Podcaster
4-0 as we’re about to take off. Hoping to land back in NY to a happy recap. #LFGM 🇵🇷 ✈️ NYCFree Agent
Conforto has been playing Gold Glove caliber defense lately #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
