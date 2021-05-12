Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

SNY Mets
New York finds success against Matt Harvey in 7-1 win vs Orioles | Mets vs Orioles Highlights | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 39m

The Mets found their offensive stride on Wednesday against former New York pitcher Matt Harvey in his first outing at Citi Field in 1,105 days, completing th...

USA Today
Dark Knight returns: Harvey, Orioles lose to Mets 7-1

by: AP USA Today 3m

Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters

Bleacher Report
Matt Harvey 'Was Holding Back Tears' After Warm Reception from Mets Fans

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 6m

Matt Harvey 's first appearance as a visiting pitcher at Citi Field was an emotional experience for the former All-Star...

Mack's Mets
UPDATED Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #3 - C - Henry Davis

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 8m

  Henry Davis Mack's spin -  I pick Davis at #3 for a couple of reasons... 1. There will be an early run on quality college bats because, fr...

New York Post
Matt Harvey ‘holding back tears’ after Mets fans show love

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 11m

Finally, 1,105 days later, Harvey pitched in Queens for the first time since it all ended and found himself holding back tears as he was welcomed back with multiple standing ovations.

Mets Junkies
Metsjunkies Recap: Make it 7 as the Dark Knight Falls

by: Del Alba Mets Junkies 12m

Matt Harvey returned to Citified to face off against the Mets, Taijuan Walker took the mound for the Mets. Harvey was able to retire the side with no problems on the first inning, but in the second inning, the Mets were able to score three runs on...

The Score
Matt Harvey: 'I was holding back tears' during Citi Field ovation

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 13m

Matt Harvey made his return to Citi Field on Wednesday and got a warm welcome from the New York Mets faithful - even though he was pitching for the opposing Baltimore Orioles."There was a lot of excitement, a lot of memories," Harvey said when asked...

Big League Stew
Matt Harvey on returning to New York to face Mets: 'I was holding back tears'

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 22m

Matt Harvey wasn't sure what type of response he would get from Mets fans.

WFAN
Matt Harvey held back tears after hearing Citi Field welcome

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 23m

Matt Harvey held back tears after hearing Citi Field welcome in his first start in Queens since being traded by the Mets: ‘It brought a lot back.’

