Dark Knight returns: Harvey, Orioles lose to Mets 7-1
by: AP — USA Today 2m
Matt Harvey was greeted warmly by Mets fans in his return to Citi Field and harshly by New York’s hitters
Matt Harvey 'Was Holding Back Tears' After Warm Reception from Mets Fans
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 5m
Matt Harvey 's first appearance as a visiting pitcher at Citi Field was an emotional experience for the former All-Star...
UPDATED Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #3 - C - Henry Davis
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 7m
Henry Davis Mack's spin - I pick Davis at #3 for a couple of reasons... 1. There will be an early run on quality college bats because, fr...
Matt Harvey ‘holding back tears’ after Mets fans show love
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 10m
Finally, 1,105 days later, Harvey pitched in Queens for the first time since it all ended and found himself holding back tears as he was welcomed back with multiple standing ovations.
Metsjunkies Recap: Make it 7 as the Dark Knight Falls
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 11m
Matt Harvey returned to Citified to face off against the Mets, Taijuan Walker took the mound for the Mets. Harvey was able to retire the side with no problems on the first inning, but in the second inning, the Mets were able to score three runs on...
Matt Harvey: 'I was holding back tears' during Citi Field ovation
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 12m
Matt Harvey made his return to Citi Field on Wednesday and got a warm welcome from the New York Mets faithful - even though he was pitching for the opposing Baltimore Orioles."There was a lot of excitement, a lot of memories," Harvey said when asked...
Matt Harvey on returning to New York to face Mets: 'I was holding back tears'
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 21m
Matt Harvey wasn't sure what type of response he would get from Mets fans.
Matt Harvey held back tears after hearing Citi Field welcome
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 22m
Matt Harvey held back tears after hearing Citi Field welcome in his first start in Queens since being traded by the Mets: ‘It brought a lot back.’
I can't remember the last time Matt Harvey was like this in an interview -- poignant, reflective, honest, raw. It's clear returning to Citi Field really meant something to him, as did the fact that the fans here received him warmly.
Taijuan Walker talked about the Mets "spectacular" defense in their 7-1 win over the Orioles on Wednesday
I can't remember the last time Matt Harvey was like this in an interview -- poignant, reflective, honest, raw. It's clear returning to Citi Field really meant something to him, as did the fact that the fans here received him warmly.
Mets Spoil Harvey's Return in 7-1 Win For Seventh Straight Victory
We just vibin off each other 🔥🔥
We just vibin off each other 🔥🔥
