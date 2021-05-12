New York Mets
Taijuan Walker's at-bat vs. Matt Harvey is the latest example of why pitchers shouldn't hit
by: Joe Rivera — Sporting News 1h
Taijuan Walker didn't put up much of a fight against Matt Harvey in the fourth inning of Wednesday's game.
For the Dark Knight Matt Harvey, the Citi Field crowd rises | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 13m
Matt Harvey struggled to fight back the tears. The Dark Knight. The former Mets ace, tabloid darling, Manhattan playboy, the same Matt Harvey who once held Gotham in the palm of his magical right hand
Taijuan Walker goes seven strong innings in Mets’ 7-1 win over Orioles
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 19m
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker continued his hot start to the 2021 season with a seven-inning outing in which he allowed just one run on four hits and struck out four in a 7-1 win over the Orioles.
Khalil Lee: 3 things to know about the NY Mets' prospect
by: Joe Jacquez — LoHud 27m
Khalil Lee was called up by the New York Mets on Wednesday prior to the team's game with the Orioles. Get to know Lee better here.
Game Chatter: Matt Harvey vs Taijuan Walker (5/12/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 37m
Dorky Mets Show: Episode 9 – We’re Going Streaking!
by: Del Alba — Mets Junkies 40m
We also spoke about the Rat vs the Racoon and the short lived Donnie Stevenson.
Mets’ Defense Shines Behind Taijuan Walker
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 44m
Oh how the tables have turned.The New York Mets certainly endured their fair share of defensive woes in the first month of the season, but since the calendar flipped forward to May, they are s
Rojas wants Jacob deGrom to stop fielding BP at shortstop
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 46m
Luis Rojas wants Jacob deGrom to stop fielding BP at shortstop out of caution for the Mets ace’s tightness in his lat and lower back, much to Craig’s delight.
Baseball America Top 100 Update: Álvarez and Mauricio Jump, Crow-Armstrong Added
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 55m
Ben Badler and Baseball America announced their first update of the top 100 prospects of 2021 on Tuesday. Their first pre-season ranks had three Mets fall in the prestigious category back in Janua
