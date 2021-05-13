New York Mets
Former Mets’ pitcher Matt Harvey was emotional after standing ovation at Citi Field: ‘I was holding back tears’
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 1h
Wednesday marked the first time pitcher Matt Harvey pitched in front of New York Mets’ fans at Citi Field since he was traded to Cincinnati in 2018. He had ups and downs during his career in Flushing, and his fair share of incidents, too, but he was...
3 Up 3 Down: Mets’ Winning Streak Hits Seven Games
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 3m
The Mets kept winning this week with a quick two-game sweep of the Orioles, which saw a late-game comeback (and another Patrick Mazeika walk-off) on Tuesday and one of the more comfortable victori
Get your Patrick Mazeika Walk-off Specialist shirt!
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
BreakingT has put out an absolute gem of a shirt.
Kevin Pillar leading Mets' new-look depth in 'bench mob' | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 19m
For years, legitimate depth had been the bane of the New York Mets' existence, as the always-trending thread of injury problems would derail the club's season
Mets best trade option is still Kris Bryant and not just for third base
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 57m
Trade deadline talk is when things get really fun around Major League Baseball. Everyone thinks they know exactly what a team needs and the price to get it...
Ray Savage - Thoughts on Luis Rojas
by: RDS900 — Mack's Mets 2h
SAVAGE VIEWS – Thoughts on Luis Rojas May 13, 2021 Let me say at the start that I want to see Rojas succeed as the Mets Manager. He ...
Baseball’s King of the Walk-Off Fielder’s Choice - WSJ
by: Joshua Robinson and Andrew Beaton — The Wall Street Journal 2h
Patrick Mazeika has won the Mets two games at the plate in the space of a week. The ball traveled a combined seven feet in the air.
The Metropolitan: Holding back tears
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 3h
In Harvey's emotional return, floodgates open up in more ways than one
thats right, but the pitching has overachieved too and will eventually regress. Having said that, Cookie and Noah are on their way which can help mitigate that regression.@michaelgbaron The thing about it is that while Atlanta has played poorly, the Mets have pitched well but we know that despite the 7 runs against Baltimore, the offense still hasn't kicked it in gear. If Pete, Lindor, MC, get going than wow, they could create real distanceBlogger / Podcaster
screw it, why not just go all out? “and here’s the cartwheel, and here’s the windup, and the pitch..”Should we move the mound back? Lot of issues here, and we really dive into them @MLBNetwork https://t.co/ugAzh5CjERBeat Writer / Columnist
-
No. Period, end of story.Should we move the mound back? Lot of issues here, and we really dive into them @MLBNetwork https://t.co/ugAzh5CjERBlogger / Podcaster
Should we move the mound back? Lot of issues here, and we really dive into them @MLBNetworkTime will tell how moving the pitching rubber back will affect play in the @AtlanticLg. #MLBNow discusses the potential effects and compare it to the pitching mound change after 1968. https://t.co/Q6CebNGUaMBeat Writer / Columnist
Could listen to Terry talk Harvey all day longMisc
“Look, we had other stars on the team that weren’t on Page Six. If you could just focus a little bit more on staying off Page Six, you wouldn’t have to fight that kind of stuff.” Matt Harvey: The good and the bad from two men who know him well. https://t.co/iqbCVrk0CGBeat Writer / Columnist
