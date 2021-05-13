New York Mets
The Mariners are calling up hyped prospect Jarred Kelenic. Here's why everyone's so excited
by: Charles Curtis — USA Today: For The Win 35m
A lot of hype here.
Noah Syndergaard on Baseball Beefs, and eating hearts and livers
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Noah Syndergaard spoke to GQ (If Matt Harvey did that…) and discussed baseball trash talking. It’s fun, but we’re also competitive beings competing at the highest level. So we’re always looking for a way to get the edge on our competition, whether...
Fantasy Baseball: Ranking injured players you should keep or drop
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m
With so many injured players in the early going, Fred Zinkie declares whether you should drop or keep them in fantasy baseball leagues.
Metstradamus - The Timeline Nobody Expected
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 12m
By metstradamus | May 12, 2021 7:54 pm If you had told me back in 2015 that in about five years there would be a global pandemic, and t...
Mets Win 7th Straight in a Blowout
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 22m
5/12/21: The Mets backed Taijuan Walker’s solid outing by scoring 7 runs on former Met Matt Harvey. The win was the team’s seventh straight.Check out http://...
Down on The Farm: Mets Top Performing Prospects Thus Far
by: Eric Belyea — Elite Sports NY 23m
Down on The Farm: Mets Top Performing Prospects Thus Far first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mets’ pitcher Taijuan Walker off to a fantastic start of the season
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 23m
The New York Mets are perhaps the hottest team in baseball right now, along with the New York Yankees. Things are looking up in Flushing, as the club has won seven games in a row and is now in sole possession of the first place of the National...
Baseball in Britain Confronts Issues With Sexism
by: David Waldstein — NY Times 28m
A sexist tweet, and a refusal to delete it, prompted the general manager of the British women’s national team to resign in protest. The sport wants her back.
Mets in first ... just not how we expected
by: Mike Lupica — MLB: Mets 30m
The Mets head into a weekend series with the Rays in St. Petersburg in first place and riding a seven-game winning streak. They still don’t have Noah Syndergaard or Carlos Carrasco. Brandon Nimmo is hurt, J.D. Davis is hurt and then there is the...
New Post: How Mets’ Jeurys Familia is Turning Back the Clock https://t.co/xngjYB8hP6 #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
RT @CitiField: Even if the @Mets are away you can still enjoy a fun night at #CitiField. The Citi Drive-in Cinema is back on 5/20-23 with blockbuster movies, delicious snacks & new lawn seating pods for a special movie night. Register w/ your @Citi card at https://t.co/80ZShI85u9 https://t.co/CCOSwBTQ3zOfficial Team Account
A multi-RBI game for @TheRealSmith2_. 💪 @loanDepotOfficial Team Account
Welcome, @JKelenic_1019. https://t.co/kwi9nfO3xKBlogger / Podcaster
refreshing point of view. I’m not in total agreement, but cool to get an idea of the thought process inside the lines@MLBRandomStats I guess I get my paychecks from a single organization as opposed to the MLB, but I think the runner on second rule is good. Its not fun for the players to play 15 inning games.Beat Writer / Columnist
How has nobody ever heard of Donnie Stevenson?Source: There is a 99% percent that nobody in college sports has ever heard of the next #Pac12 commissioner.Beat Writer / Columnist
