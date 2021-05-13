Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

61369505_thumbnail

The Mariners are calling up hyped prospect Jarred Kelenic. Here's why everyone's so excited

by: Charles Curtis USA Today: For The Win 35m

A lot of hype here.

The Mets Police
52698152_thumbnail

Noah Syndergaard on Baseball Beefs, and eating hearts and livers

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 3m

  Noah Syndergaard spoke to GQ (If Matt Harvey did that…) and discussed baseball trash talking. It’s fun, but we’re also competitive beings competing at the highest level. So we’re always looking for a way to get the edge on our competition, whether...

Big League Stew
61370217_thumbnail

Fantasy Baseball: Ranking injured players you should keep or drop

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m

With so many injured players in the early going, Fred Zinkie declares whether you should drop or keep them in fantasy baseball leagues.

Mack's Mets
61370038_thumbnail

Metstradamus - The Timeline Nobody Expected

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 12m

  By  metstradamus  |  May 12, 2021 7:54 pm If you had told me back in 2015 that in about five years there would be a global pandemic, and t...

Mets Win 7th Straight in a Blowout

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 22m

5/12/21: The Mets backed Taijuan Walker’s solid outing by scoring 7 runs on former Met Matt Harvey. The win was the team’s seventh straight.Check out http://...

Elite Sports NY
61369740_thumbnail

Down on The Farm: Mets Top Performing Prospects Thus Far

by: Eric Belyea Elite Sports NY 23m

Down on The Farm: Mets Top Performing Prospects Thus Far first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Empire Sports Media
61369731_thumbnail

Mets’ pitcher Taijuan Walker off to a fantastic start of the season

by: Andres Chavez Empire Sports Media 23m

The New York Mets are perhaps the hottest team in baseball right now, along with the New York Yankees. Things are looking up in Flushing, as the club has won seven games in a row and is now in sole possession of the first place of the National...

The New York Times
61369598_thumbnail

Baseball in Britain Confronts Issues With Sexism

by: David Waldstein NY Times 28m

A sexist tweet, and a refusal to delete it, prompted the general manager of the British women’s national team to resign in protest. The sport wants her back.

MLB: Mets.com
61369577_thumbnail

Mets in first ... just not how we expected

by: Mike Lupica MLB: Mets 30m

The Mets head into a weekend series with the Rays in St. Petersburg in first place and riding a seven-game winning streak. They still don’t have Noah Syndergaard or Carlos Carrasco. Brandon Nimmo is hurt, J.D. Davis is hurt and then there is the...

