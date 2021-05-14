It’s one thing to be a Hall of Fame broadcaster. The honor is enriched by being the same person today that he was when I met him more than 35 years ago when he was a producer at WNBC Radio. You won’t find a nicer, more humble and deserving guy. Congratulations, Mike.

x - KNICKS ON MSG Let's celebrate the GOAT Mike Breen as he's inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame tomorrow. Here's some of his most memorable calls 👇 https://t.co/AIIf4xxtm1