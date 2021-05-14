New York Mets
Friday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup 5/14
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
The 18-13 New York Mets will play a two-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays to kick off the series down in Florida. The Mets plan to send left-hander David Peterson to the bump, making his seventh appearance of the campaign. The Colorado native is 1-3
Pete Alonso: Mets 'haven't even hit on all cylinders'
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 13m
Pete Alonso says streaking Mets ‘haven’t even hit on all cylinders’ yet despite having won their last seven games heading into a weekend series with the Rays.
Game Thread: Mets vs Rays, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 28m
Friday, May 14, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Tropicana Field • St. Petersburg, FLLHP David Peterson (1-3, 5.54) vs. RHP Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.37)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMThe Mets go for 8
NL division odds update: Still value on Mets, Brewers due to elite pitching
by: C Jackson Cowart — The Score 28m
Earlier this week, we highlighted our favorite divisional values in the American League. This time, we're breaking down our top bets to win each National League division, starting with arguably the closest division race in the majors.NL East Team...
5/14/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 50m
All is good for the New York Mets (18-13) right now. After sweeping a five-game homestand, the Mets hit the road in sole possession of first place in the National League East and as the owners of a…
ESNY Game Day: Mets at Rays – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 1h
ESNY Game Day: Mets at Rays – Friday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Mack's Top Draft Prospects - #5 - OF - Sal Frelick
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
Sal Frelick Mack's spin - Frelick is a greta player, but if you told me going into this mock season that the top outfielder would stand o...
NY Mets: Pete Alonso returns to Tampa hometown to play Rays
by: Robert Aitken Jr. — LoHud 2h
The Mets have become a family as Pete Alonso gets to enjoy a homecoming to Tampa for the first time as a pro.
