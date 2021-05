Game Thread: Mets vs Rays, 7:10 PM

RT @ HDMHFoundation : 🚨LIMITED CAPACITY🚨 Please fill out your registration form COMPLETELY in order to reserve your spot. 🔗 https://t.co/n6NAdPYiCd We know many of you want to know how you can volunteer for this amazing cause. We see your messages and we promise to drop information on that soon! https://t.co/QJjzKkIgMZ