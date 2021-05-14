New York Mets
Notes: Alonso's homecoming; injury updates
Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets
It’s homecoming weekend for Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who grew up in the Tampa area. He is expecting family and friends to attend the three-game series between the Mets and Rays starting Friday night at Tropicana Field. Being at home means...
Brandon Nimmo felt pain in bruised finger on Thursday, but Mets hope he can play Saturday | Newsday
Tim Healey — Newsday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Nimmo hit a hiccup Thursday in his return from a bruised left index finger. In his last at-bat of the first game of his rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Syracuse,
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Greenville Drive - 5/14/21
John From Albany — Mack's Mets
The Brooklyn Cyclones travel to Greenville to take on the Drive. Game 4 of a 6 game series. your browser does not su...
Mets vs. Rays: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/14/21
David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue
The Mets head to St. Pete to begin a series with the reigning AL Champs.
Mets Injury Updates: Brandon Nimmo, J.D. Davis, Jacob DeGrom
Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online
So there's some good news and some bad news when it comes to two of the Mets' position players on the injured list.Let's start with the bad news (sorry).Outfielder Brandon Nimmo, who start
Pete Alonso: Mets 'haven't even hit on all cylinders'
Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN
Pete Alonso says streaking Mets ‘haven’t even hit on all cylinders’ yet despite having won their last seven games heading into a weekend series with the Rays.
NL division odds update: Still value on Mets, Brewers due to elite pitching
C Jackson Cowart — The Score
Earlier this week, we highlighted our favorite divisional values in the American League. This time, we're breaking down our top bets to win each National League division, starting with arguably the closest division race in the majors.NL East Team...
5/14/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Tampa Bay Rays
Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus
All is good for the New York Mets (18-13) right now. After sweeping a five-game homestand, the Mets hit the road in sole possession of first place in the National League East and as the owners of a…
-
Leggo JeffBlogger / Podcaster
-
Pete Alonso grew up in Tampa, but says he wasn't really a Rays fan, but just a "baseball junkie." ... I have to think Mets fans are mature enough to handle the truth if there is a team for which Alonso rooted as a kid.
-
RT @whutyearisit: the CDC says it's now okay for pete alonso to start hitting home runs again
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Seats may be ok
-
Mets could use some power at 1B. They should take a flier
Albert Pujols has reached out to the Cardinals, saying he would take a limited playing role with a mentorship value add, in order to finish his career in a Cardinals uniform.
