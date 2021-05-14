New York Mets
Tampa-born Pete Alonso thrilled that Mets are playing Rays in his home town | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Pete Alonso woke up Friday in his own bed, in his own house. He repped the Buccaneers by wearing his Tom Brady jersey. He got to see his dad, Peter Alonso, on his birthday, deli
Jonathan Villar's two-run home run | 05/14/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 14m
Jonathan Villar belts a two-run home run to right field, scoring
Mets’ Pete Alonso loving Tampa homecoming: ‘Truly a blessing’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 25m
Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, a Tampa native, (he still resides in the area) awoke in his own house Friday and drove to work.
Mets' Pete Alonso excited for rare series in native Tampa - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Alonso, a Tampa native and Rays fan as a child, is playing his first major league game at the Trop.
Jarred Kelenic’s MLB debut and the debate over strikeouts and offense
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 1h
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Greenville Drive - 5/14/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
The Brooklyn Cyclones travel to Greenville to take on the Drive. Game 4 of a 6 game series. your browser does not su...
Notes: Alonso's homecoming; injury updates
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 2h
It’s homecoming weekend for Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who grew up in the Tampa area. He is expecting family and friends to attend the three-game series between the Mets and Rays starting Friday night at Tropicana Field. Being at home means...
Mets vs. Rays: Lineups, broadcast info, and open thread, 5/14/21
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
The Mets head to St. Pete to begin a series with the reigning AL Champs.
We'll play this again when we get to the highlights on the post-game show but if you can't wait...A 2-run homer from @JRvillar6 gives the Mets a lead in the 5th! @HowieRose @WayneRandazzo @Metsbooth #LGM Listen Live: https://t.co/TmVvIFMPbx https://t.co/dwAftUuaKkTV / Radio Network
RT @RobertAitkenJr: If I would have told you 20 minutes ago that only one pitcher would have five shutout innings, you’d think David Peterson finally let up. Yet, he’s the pitcher of record currently as we head to the sixth with a 2-0 #Mets lead.Blogger / Podcaster
The success of the Mets depth pieces acquired by this regime reminds me that the last regime traded a serviceable starting pitcher for a guy who within a year became a financial systems administrator, because he was a friend of the son of the COO.Blogger / Podcaster
He did the Griffey pose.Villar knew it when he hit itTV / Radio Personality
David Peterson is flying.Beat Writer / Columnist
David Peterson has bounced back from a shaky first couple of innings to retire 11 straight with with seven Ks across his outing. He's at just 64 pitches. Mets take their 2-0 lead into the top of the sixth.Beat Writer / Columnist
