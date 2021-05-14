New York Mets
Peterson strong, but Mets' streak ends at 7
by: Bill Ladson — MLB: Mets 52m
Left-hander David Peterson had the best outing of his career, but it wasn’t enough as the Rays edged the Mets, 3-2, at Tropicana Field on Friday night. The loss snapped New York’s seven-game winning streak as its record dropped to 18-14. The Rays...
Rays Rally Late, End Mets’ 7-Game Winning Streak
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 54s
After starters Tyler Glasnow and David Peterson both pitched well into the late innings, the Rays came back against the Mets’ bullpen.
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Big Hit For Newton, Helps St. Lucie to a Win
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 4m
Syracuse Mets (2-8) The Syracuse Mets bats were silenced in a 2-1 loss to the Worcester Red Sox. Quinn Brodey homered in the seventh to break up the no-no and shutout. Yamamoto got the start and he was terrific over 4.1 innings of one run ball....
Remembering Mets History: (1970) Tom Seaver Throws His Second Career One Hitter
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 6m
Friday May 15th, 1970: A small crowd of just over 6,000 gathered on a Friday night in Philadelphia for a meeting between Gil Hodges secon...
Mets Winning Streak Comes to an End in 3-2 Walk-off Loss to Rays
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 27m
The New York Mets bullpen was the main reason for their success in the last seven wins, but the Tampa Bay Rays found a way to crack the code. Their rallies in the eighth and ninth inning culminated in a Brett Phillips walk-off single to give the...
Mets pitching shines, but Red Sox walk off with 2-1 victory in ten innings on Friday night | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 34m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
Mets Waste Peterson Gem, Fall 3-2 to Rays Ending Streak
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 43m
It was a Friday night pitchers duel at Tropicana Field between the Mets and Rays as the two clubs opened a three-games series on Friday night in Tampa. It was Military Appreciation night at Tropic
Game Chatter: David Peterson vs Tyler Glasnow (5/14/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 55m
