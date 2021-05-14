Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets – Rays game notes for May 14th on which Pete Alonso has 5 home runs

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Vulgar Pete Alonso comes into tonight’s game tied for 67th in MLB with FIVE home runs.  He leads the team.  In 2019 Pete finished May with 19 home runs.  Pete is on pace to hit roughly 27 home runs this season, an Ike Davis like season. But what...

New York Post
Brandon Nimmo’s Mets rehab put on hold after finger discomfort

by: Mike Puma New York Post 30m

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Brandon Nimmo was searching for answers Friday after still feeling discomfort in his left index finger. That discomfort occurred a night earlier, according to manager Luis...

Faith and Fear in Flushing

The Perils of Young Pitchers

by: Jason Fry Faith and Fear in Flushing 50m

One of my more searing minor Mets memories to use a very Mets-fan turn of phrase is from May 3, 1996. The details had to wait, but that made them no less dreadful. Beats me.

Newsday
Kershaw fans 11, Dodgers top Miami 9-6 for 3rd straight win | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Max Muncy hit a three-run homer during the Dodgers' eight-run second inning, and Clayton Kershaw racked up a season-high 11 strikeouts in Los Angeles' 9-6 victory over the Miami Marlins on Fr

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Monday 5/15/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National ...

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Peterson's start | 05/14/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets manager Luis Rojas talks about David Peterson's strong start and the outings of Aaron Loup and Trevor May

New York Post
Mariners’ Jarred Kelenic homers for first MLB hit in nightmare Mets scenario

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 3h

It didn’t take long for Jarred Kelenic to give the Mets and their fans something to make them wonder what could have been.

Newsday
Hoskins hits 3-run double, Phillies beat Blue Jays 5-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run double during a five-run seventh inning and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Friday night.J.T. Realmuto returned to the Phillies' start

