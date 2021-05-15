Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

nj.com
61414077_thumbnail

Why Mets’ Luis Rojas stuck with David Peterson late before blowing lead in loss to Rays - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1h

New York Mets manager Luis Rojas explains why he used starting pitcher David Peterson to start the eighth inning before the team blew a lead in a loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Amazin' Avenue
61415289_thumbnail

Mets Morning News for May 15, 2021

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Mets Merized
61230773_thumbnail

David Peterson Bounces Back with Strong Start vs Rays

by: Dan Quinones Mets Merized Online 8m

David Peterson’s last start against the Diamondbacks was the worst start of his young MLB career. He allowed three runs on three hits and three walks before being pulled with just two outs in th

Mack's Mets
61414709_thumbnail

St. Lucie - Newton Comes Up Clutch, Mets Clip Tortugas 5-4 in 10

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 49m

  St. Lucie improves to 7-3, wins second straight in extra innings   DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (May 14, 2021) –  Shervyen Newton delivered in the ...

Rising Apple

Best Mets starting position player on every World Series team we don’t talk about enough

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 52m

The New York Mets have been to five World Series. Each time, certain everyday position players shined throughout the regular season. However, lost in the g...

Mets Minors
61413377_thumbnail

MMN Recap: Shervyen Newton’s Big Hit Lifts St. Lucie to Win

by: Cam Adams Mets Minors 2h

AAA Worcester Red Sox (5-5) 2, Syracuse Mets (2-8) 1 Box ScoreQuinn Brodey, RF: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 SO, .188/.364/.625Bruce Maxwell, C: 1-for-4, SO, .267/.450/.533The Syracuse Mets

Syracuse
61413049_thumbnail

Syracuse Mets lose on bases-loaded walk in extra innings at Worcester - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | egallanty@syracusechiefs.com Syracuse 3h

The Mets faced the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night in Massachusetts.

Mets Daddy

Luis Rojas Did Not Blow That Game

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 4h

Let’s rewind to the exact situation. David Peterson had retired 17 in a row and was at 83 pitches. The Mets had a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the eighth with the bottom of the order due u…

