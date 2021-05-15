New York Mets
Syracuse - Mets pitching shines, but Red Sox walk off with 2-1 victory in ten innings on Friday night
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 26m
The Syracuse Mets and Worcester Red Sox played their first extra-inning game of the season with the Red Sox winning on a bases-loaded walk...
Pete Alonso Continues Showing Improvements Defensively
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 3m
One of the most pleasant surprises for the New York Mets early on in the 2021 season has been the significant improvement of first baseman Pete Alonso on the defensive side of the ball.Ever si
Mets Roster: 3 ways Khalil Lee can earn a spot on the big league team
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 13m
Khalil Lee is now with the New York Mets following an injury to Albert Almora which has landed him on the IL. Almora, who suffered an injury in a remarkabl...
How a former Yankees and Red Sox star is connected to Matt Gaetz sex trafficking investigation - nj.com
by: Kevin Manahan | kmanahan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 18m
The Daily Beast is reporting that this ex-major-leaguer was at a Republican event that is being probed by investigators.
Mets Morning News for May 15, 2021
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Saturday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
MMN Recap: Shervyen Newton’s Big Hit Lifts St. Lucie to Win
by: Cam Adams — Mets Minors 4h
AAA Worcester Red Sox (5-5) 2, Syracuse Mets (2-8) 1 Box ScoreQuinn Brodey, RF: 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI, 2 SO, .188/.364/.625Bruce Maxwell, C: 1-for-4, SO, .267/.450/.533The Syracuse Mets
Syracuse Mets lose on bases-loaded walk in extra innings at Worcester - syracuse.com
by: Syracuse Mets | egallanty@syracusechiefs.com — Syracuse 4h
The Mets faced the Worcester Red Sox on Friday night in Massachusetts.
Luis Rojas Did Not Blow That Game
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6h
Let’s rewind to the exact situation. David Peterson had retired 17 in a row and was at 83 pitches. The Mets had a 2-0 lead entering the bottom of the eighth with the bottom of the order due u…
Nick Meyer and his mustache now hitting .333 with a .400 OBP for @RumblePoniesBB while continuing to be one of the best defensive catchers in the Mets system.Beat Writer / Columnist
Blogger / Podcaster
It may be time to put Mets RHP prospect Tony Dibrell back in the mainstream discussions among future arms. Hes now entrenched in the upper minors, his velo is up to 4 ticks higher than it was sitting in 2019 and his off speed stuff is new and improved since lost season.Beat Writer / Columnist
Smith has started only one game as a pro - for Las Vegas on May 6 2018 in Salt Lake. #LGMDrew Smith will start for the Mets today. That will be his first career start and first appearance against the Rays, the team that traded him to the Mets in the 2017 deal for Lucas Duda.TV / Radio Personality
Mets' Drew Smith to start Saturday's game vs. Rays https://t.co/jQN5BYf14MTV / Radio Network
The flow hits Tampa Bay. RHP Drew Smith gets the start for the Mets today.Beat Writer / Columnist
