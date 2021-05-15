New York Mets
Uh-oh, Jarred Kelenic is off to a good start (and the Mets are probably stewing)
by: Bryan Fonseca — Deadspin 1h
Calm down; it was just one game. (It was a damn good one, though.)
Mets injury report: Updates on McNeil, Lugo, Davis, Nimmo
by: Justin Toscano — North Jersey 5m
J.D. Davis is headed out on a rehab assignment, with Seth Lugo to follow, and Jeff McNeil is being treated with caution and more Mets injury updates.
East Notes: Means, Mets, Yankees, Strasburg
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 24m
The Mets made an attempt to acquire left-hander John Means from the Orioles during the offseason, but Baltimore rebuffed New …
Pete Alonso breaks HR slump with no-doubter at the Trop
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 1h
WATCH: Mets first baseman and Tampa native Pete Alonso breaks his 15-game home run drought with no-doubter at Tropicana Field with his family in attendance.
Tom Brennan - LOW SCORING METS ARE DOING THE LIMBO
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
Do you remember the Chubby Checker song The Limbo? “Limbo lower now...how low can you go?” The Mets’ hitters have won the Limbo contest b...
Pete Alonso's solo home run | 05/15/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Pete Alonso belts his first home run in 15 games, ending his drought at the dish and extending the Mets' lead to 4-1 in the top of the 3rd inning
Video Story: Mets, Rays tangle
by: N/A — MLB: Devil Rays 1h
Mets @ Rays May. 15, 2021
The Mets' last hit was Dominic Smith's single in the third inning. They trail the Rays 6-4 heading to the bottom of the seventh.Beat Writer / Columnist
Tommy Hunter gets a fly out to keep it a two-run game:TV / Radio Network
Jeff McNeil was out of the lineup Saturday against the Rays, though he was available off the bench, leading the Mets to use James McCann (batting .200 entering the series) as their designated hitter in the interleague matchup. @deeshathosar https://t.co/r9R7XrMcCDNewspaper / Magazine
We back. 😎 #LetsRumbleMinors
L8R BALL. 👋 Joe Genord clubbed his third @BKCyclones homer of the year. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
Drew Smith's 4-seam fastball whiff rate this season: 43% (14 swings, 6 whiffs) #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
