New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Syracuse Mets @ Worcester Red Sox - 5/15/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

  The Syracuse Mets continue their first road series as the travel to Worcester to play the Red Sox.  your browser does ...

Newsday
Mets' Joey Lucchesi, Jacob Barnes, Jeurys Familia routed by Rays | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 1m

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Wary of trusting Joey Lucchesi, their purported No. 5 starter, the Mets opted for creativity again Saturday, attempting to beat the Rays at a version of their own game by using

Mets Merized
Mets Get Stung 12-5 By Rays In Bullpen Game at the Trop

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 8m

The bullpen has had great games this year, but they're having a bad series against the Rays.In a bout the Mets were relying on their bullpen to piece together nine innings, the team lost 12-5

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: What Were They Thinking Using Joey Lucchesi In Relief Today?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 9m

Sometimes, the Mets leave you scratching your head, and today was one of those days. Joey Lucchesi in relief? - Please, gimme a break.

Daily News
Mets’ bullpen crumbles for 2nd-straight loss to Rays - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 15m

For the second straight day the Mets relief corps, a unit which had been a welcome surprise in April and through the first two weeks of May, let the club down.

Lohud
NY Mets bullpen day backfires in 12-5 loss to Rays

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 17m

The Rays roughed up the NY Mets' bullpen, specifically Jeurys Familia and Jacob Barnes, in a 12-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

nj.com
Mets implode in 2 different innings to drop 2nd straight game to Rays - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 24m

The New York Mets lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Apple
Mets Relief Corps Collapses Again in Loss to Rays

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 37m

Bullpen day!! Let’s get into it… Following a tough loss on Friday, things didn’t exactly get off to a great start for the Mets in Saturday’s matinee showing at The Trop. Right-hander Drew Smith allowed an unearned run to cross in the first on Tomas...

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Rays 12, Mets 5—Open(er) and Shut Down

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 37m

Mets jump to early lead behind opener Drew Smith before bullpen gets battered by the Rays.

Tweets

    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 2m
    See right now it depends on Rojas. Will Rojas put Lucchesi in a position to succeed now knowing he has a hard time handling multiple innings? He knows that at this moment he has two pitches. Seems like he should only pitch one inning. Will Rojas do that though? #Mets #LGM #LFGM
    "Right now, I gotta say yes," Luis Rojas said on whether Joey Lucchesi will get another opportunity while Jacob deGrom is on the IL.
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 2m
    Even after a loss, Pete Alonso says “LFGM” after answering his final question in the Zoom roon. The streak will charge ahead into a new week.
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    Pete Alonso on hitting a home run in front of his family: "It felt really good, especially when they were there watching"
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 5m
    Thomas Szapucki last pitched on May 13 & is on the 40-man roster. Could be another option. #Mets #LGM
    Tim Britton
    Before the Mets contemplate what to do with this spot in the rotation, they've got a TBA on Tuesday, as well. Jordan Yamamoto is presumably one option, but he threw 83 pitches last night and would be going on three days' rest.
    The 7 Line Army @The7LineArmy 5m
    Today was gonna be an outing too...
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Will Joey Lucchesi get another opportunity to pitch with Jacob deGrom on the IL? "Right now, I gotta say yes" - Luis Rojas
