New York Mets

Mets Merized
Mets Get Stung 12-5 By Rays In Bullpen Game at the Trop

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 36s

The bullpen has had great games this year, but they're having a bad series against the Rays.In a bout the Mets were relying on their bullpen to piece together nine innings, the team lost 12-5

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: What Were They Thinking Using Joey Lucchesi In Relief Today?

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 52s

Sometimes, the Mets leave you scratching your head, and today was one of those days. Joey Lucchesi in relief? - Please, gimme a break.

Daily News
Mets’ bullpen crumbles for 2nd-straight loss to Rays - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 7m

For the second straight day the Mets relief corps, a unit which had been a welcome surprise in April and through the first two weeks of May, let the club down.

Lohud
NY Mets bullpen day backfires in 12-5 loss to Rays

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 9m

The Rays roughed up the NY Mets' bullpen, specifically Jeurys Familia and Jacob Barnes, in a 12-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

nj.com
Mets implode in 2 different innings to drop 2nd straight game to Rays - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 16m

The New York Mets lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday.

The Apple
Mets Relief Corps Collapses Again in Loss to Rays

by: Tim Ryder The Apple 29m

Bullpen day!! Let’s get into it… Following a tough loss on Friday, things didn’t exactly get off to a great start for the Mets in Saturday’s matinee showing at The Trop. Right-hander Drew Smith allowed an unearned run to cross in the first on Tomas...

Amazin' Avenue
Final Score: Rays 12, Mets 5—Open(er) and Shut Down

by: Robert Wolff SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m

Mets jump to early lead behind opener Drew Smith before bullpen gets battered by the Rays.

Deadspin
We'll never see another Doc Gooden

by: Chris Baud Deadspin 45m

You know you’re getting old when you remember Doc Gooden’s no-hitter with the Yankees on May 14, 1996 was now 25 years ago — so long that the Mets have gone through multiple waves of promising young pitchers who ultimately disappointed: Pulsipher,...

  • profile photo
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 2m
    See right now it depends on Rojas. Will Rojas put Lucchesi in a position to succeed now knowing he has a hard time handling multiple innings? He knows that at this moment he has two pitches. Seems like he should only pitch one inning. Will Rojas do that though? #Mets #LGM #LFGM
    Deesha
    "Right now, I gotta say yes," Luis Rojas said on whether Joey Lucchesi will get another opportunity while Jacob deGrom is on the IL.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Justin Toscano @JustinCToscano 2m
    Even after a loss, Pete Alonso says “LFGM” after answering his final question in the Zoom roon. The streak will charge ahead into a new week.
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 4m
    Pete Alonso on hitting a home run in front of his family: "It felt really good, especially when they were there watching"
    TV / Radio Network
  • profile photo
    Mathew Brownstein @MBrownstein89 5m
    Thomas Szapucki last pitched on May 13 & is on the 40-man roster. Could be another option. #Mets #LGM
    Tim Britton
    Before the Mets contemplate what to do with this spot in the rotation, they've got a TBA on Tuesday, as well. Jordan Yamamoto is presumably one option, but he threw 83 pitches last night and would be going on three days' rest.
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    The 7 Line Army @The7LineArmy 5m
    Today was gonna be an outing too...
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    SNY @SNYtv 6m
    Will Joey Lucchesi get another opportunity to pitch with Jacob deGrom on the IL? "Right now, I gotta say yes" - Luis Rojas
    TV / Radio Network
