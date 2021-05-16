Mets Morning News for May 16, 2021

Jeff McNeil said he is "all better from" hamstring/back "cramps" that caused him soreness through at least Thursday. He expects to play second base tomorrow. "We’re all trying to be cautious about it and not let this grow into something bigger," he said.

Tim Healey Mets lineup at Rays today, with Jeff McNeil back (but DHing): DH Jeff McNeil SS Francisco Lindor RF Michael Conforto 1B Pete Alonso LF Dominic Smith CF Kevin Pillar 3B Jonathan Villar C James McCann 2B Jose Peraza -- RHP Marcus Stroman