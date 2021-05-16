New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Morning News for May 16, 2021
by: Michael Drago — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mack - College Starter Stats
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 4m
Here are the results from: Sunday, May 9 th - Pete Hansen - Texas - 7-IP, 0-ER, 4-K (W 6-1) Thomas Farr - South Carolina - 4-IP...
NY Mets, Tampa Bay Rays announce Sunday, May 16 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 24m
Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.01) will start for the Mets, while Josh Fleming (2-3, 2.73) will go for the Rays.
Lucchesi Struggles Again As Mets Drop Series to Tampa Bay
by: Rob Piersall — Mets Merized Online 52m
For the Mets, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco will be much welcomed additions back into the rotation over the next several weeks.In their absence, the team has experimented
Albert Pujols is the latest Hall of Famer you’ll forget played for the Dodgers
by: Jesse Spector — Deadspin 57m
The possibility of Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis to finish his career where he started it, this time as a bench bat for a Cardinals team that has title aspirations and Paul Goldschmidt at first base, was too good to be true.
Mets Roster: Tommy Hunter has been a gem for the bullpen this year
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
Is it too soon to start enjoying Tommy Hunter? After three games and six innings of work, the veteran righty reliever has given the New York Mets a half-do...
Neon Moment of the Week: Another Patrick Mazeika Walk-Off
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 3h
In an era when teams carry just two catchers, New York Mets third string catcher Patrick Mazeika has been leaving a lasting impact. He’s done it with getting a hit. In his career, Mazeika has…
Despite Mets’ bullpen disaster on Saturday, expect opener strategy to continue in short term - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 3h
In a bullpen game on Saturday, the New York Mets saw their relievers struggle at multiple points in a 12-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
"The guys are really getting to know them and get comfortable with them. They're doing a great job. We're swinging the bats pretty well" Jeff McNeil is asked about Hugh Quattlebaum, new hitting coachesTV / Radio Network
-
RT @Metsmerized: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Rays, 1:10 PM https://t.co/5RyP25VV6zBlogger / Podcaster
-
Today’s #Mets lineup McNeil DH Lindor SS Conforto RF Alonso 1B Smith LF Pillar CF Villar 3B McCann C Peraza 2B Stroman P #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Mets vs. Rays, 1:10 PM https://t.co/n0wre9ObPY #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff McNeil said he is "all better from" hamstring/back "cramps" that caused him soreness through at least Thursday. He expects to play second base tomorrow. "We’re all trying to be cautious about it and not let this grow into something bigger," he said.Mets lineup at Rays today, with Jeff McNeil back (but DHing): DH Jeff McNeil SS Francisco Lindor RF Michael Conforto 1B Pete Alonso LF Dominic Smith CF Kevin Pillar 3B Jonathan Villar C James McCann 2B Jose Peraza -- RHP Marcus StromanBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets