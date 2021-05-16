Do Not Sell My Personal Information

NY Mets, Tampa Bay Rays announce Sunday, May 16 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 22m

Marcus Stroman (3-3, 2.01) will start for the Mets, while Josh Fleming (2-3, 2.73) will go for the Rays.

Mack - College Starter Stats

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 59s

Here are the results from:     Sunday, May 9 th  -   Pete Hansen - Texas - 7-IP, 0-ER, 4-K (W 6-1)   Thomas Farr - South Carolina - 4-IP...

Lucchesi Struggles Again As Mets Drop Series to Tampa Bay

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 49m

For the Mets, Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco will be much welcomed additions back into the rotation over the next several weeks.In their absence, the team has experimented

Albert Pujols is the latest Hall of Famer you’ll forget played for the Dodgers

by: Jesse Spector Deadspin 55m

The possibility of Albert Pujols returning to St. Louis to finish his career where he started it, this time as a bench bat for a Cardinals team that has title aspirations and Paul Goldschmidt at first base, was too good to be true.

Mets Roster: Tommy Hunter has been a gem for the bullpen this year

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Is it too soon to start enjoying Tommy Hunter? After three games and six innings of work, the veteran righty reliever has given the New York Mets a half-do...

Mets Morning News for May 16, 2021

by: Michael Drago SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

Your Sunday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.

Neon Moment of the Week: Another Patrick Mazeika Walk-Off

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 3h

In an era when teams carry just two catchers, New York Mets third string catcher Patrick Mazeika has been leaving a lasting impact. He’s done it with getting a hit. In his career, Mazeika has…

Despite Mets’ bullpen disaster on Saturday, expect opener strategy to continue in short term - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 3h

In a bullpen game on Saturday, the New York Mets saw their relievers struggle at multiple points in a 12-5 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays.

