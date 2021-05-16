Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets Game Notes for Sunday May 16 vs. Rays

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 55m

The Mets have taught me not to sit down waiting for game notes that may never come, so I will make my own. PETE ALONSO homered in his first straight game  Pete has hit six homer runs this season, tying him for 60th best in The Major League Baseball...

Newsday
Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 10m

(AP) -- Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9 on Sund

Amazin' Avenue
Mets lose Conforto, McNeil to injury, lose series finale to Rays

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m

It was a lost weekend for the Mets, in more ways than one.

SNY Mets

Marcus Stroman on Mets injuries, tough outing against Rays in 7-1 loss | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 50m

Marcus Stroman explains the Mets mentality in the dugout as injuries keep plaguing this ball club, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto being the latest to exper...

Mets Merized
Mets Injuries Continue to Pile; McNeil and Conforto Headed for MRIs

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 53m

It was a weekend to forget for the New York Mets, who were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays to start their 10-game road trip.And to make matters worse, the Mets lost two more key starters to hamstr

Film Room
Rojas on loss to Rays | 05/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 1h

Luis Rojas talks about the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Rays and injuries to Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil

Syracuse
Slumping Syracuse Mets drop another in Worcester, 7-4 - syracuse.com

by: Syracuse Mets | undefined Syracuse 1h

The Mets drop to 2-10 on the season.

Empire Sports Media
Marcus Stroman struggles, Mets lose again as injuries pile up

by: Brendan Carpenter Empire Sports Media 2h

The New York Mets lost again Sunday, falling to the Tampa Bay Rays 7-1. The loss marks their third straight as they were swept in the series. The memory of their seven-game winning streak is now seemingly out the window. The pitching was bad and the...

