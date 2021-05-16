Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Fedde's arm, Hernandez's HR push Nationals past D-backs 3-0 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 57m

(AP) -- Erick Fedde pitched seven scoreless innings, Yadiel Hernandez hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer and the Washington Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 on Sunday.Fedde (3-4) had his best

Film Room
Margot out after review stands | 05/16/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 6s

Manuel Margot gets thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double, and the call stands after the Rays' challenge

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets Get Swept by Rays

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 39s

The Mets got swept by the Rays after a 7-1 loss on Sunday afternoon. Bigger news is the loss of Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, who both left the game due to hamstring issues. The Mets got just 2 hits, one of the two was Patrick Mazeika first MLB...

Newsday
Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5m

(AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with t

New York Post
Mets unrecognizable amid troubling ‘casualties’: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 14m

Fittingly, the Mets were in Florida. Because by the third inning, they were offering a Grapefruit League road lineup.

Amazin' Avenue
Mets lose Conforto, McNeil to injury, lose series finale to Rays

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h

It was a lost weekend for the Mets, in more ways than one.

SNY Mets

Marcus Stroman on Mets injuries, tough outing against Rays in 7-1 loss | New York Mets | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 2h

Marcus Stroman explains the Mets mentality in the dugout as injuries keep plaguing this ball club, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto being the latest to exper...

Mets Merized
Mets Injuries Continue to Pile; McNeil and Conforto Headed for MRIs

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 2h

It was a weekend to forget for the New York Mets, who were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays to start their 10-game road trip.And to make matters worse, the Mets lost two more key starters to hamstr

The Mets Police
Mets Game Notes for Sunday May 16 vs. Rays

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2h

The Mets have taught me not to sit down waiting for game notes that may never come, so I will make my own. PETE ALONSO homered in his first straight game  Pete has hit six homer runs this season, tying him for 60th best in The Major League Baseball...

