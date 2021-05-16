New York Mets
Mets About to Call-Up Johneswhy Fargas
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 16m
The Mets are reportedly calling up outfielder Johneswhy Fargas. With the injuries to Conforto and McNeil and move will likely be needed. Fargas isn’t on the 40 man roster, so a DFA is likely coming soon. Fargas is hitting .241/.313/.414 with 1...
Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3m
(AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with t
Mets unrecognizable amid troubling ‘casualties’: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 12m
Fittingly, the Mets were in Florida. Because by the third inning, they were offering a Grapefruit League road lineup.
Mets lose Conforto, McNeil to injury, lose series finale to Rays
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
It was a lost weekend for the Mets, in more ways than one.
Marcus Stroman on Mets injuries, tough outing against Rays in 7-1 loss | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Marcus Stroman explains the Mets mentality in the dugout as injuries keep plaguing this ball club, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto being the latest to exper...
Mets Injuries Continue to Pile; McNeil and Conforto Headed for MRIs
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 2h
It was a weekend to forget for the New York Mets, who were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays to start their 10-game road trip.And to make matters worse, the Mets lost two more key starters to hamstr
Mets Game Notes for Sunday May 16 vs. Rays
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Mets have taught me not to sit down waiting for game notes that may never come, so I will make my own. PETE ALONSO homered in his first straight game Pete has hit six homer runs this season, tying him for 60th best in The Major League Baseball...
Rojas on loss to Rays | 05/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Luis Rojas talks about the Mets' 7-1 loss to the Rays and injuries to Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil
