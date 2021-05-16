New York Mets
Mets unrecognizable amid troubling ‘casualties’: Sherman
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 14m
Fittingly, the Mets were in Florida. Because by the third inning, they were offering a Grapefruit League road lineup.
Margot out after review stands | 05/16/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11s
Manuel Margot gets thrown out at second trying to stretch a single into a double, and the call stands after the Rays' challenge
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets Get Swept by Rays
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 44s
The Mets got swept by the Rays after a 7-1 loss on Sunday afternoon. Bigger news is the loss of Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto, who both left the game due to hamstring issues. The Mets got just 2 hits, one of the two was Patrick Mazeika first MLB...
Duvall hits another 3-run HR, Marlins hold off Dodgers 3-2 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
(AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with t
Mets lose Conforto, McNeil to injury, lose series finale to Rays
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2h
It was a lost weekend for the Mets, in more ways than one.
Marcus Stroman on Mets injuries, tough outing against Rays in 7-1 loss | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Marcus Stroman explains the Mets mentality in the dugout as injuries keep plaguing this ball club, Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto being the latest to exper...
Mets Injuries Continue to Pile; McNeil and Conforto Headed for MRIs
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 2h
It was a weekend to forget for the New York Mets, who were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays to start their 10-game road trip.And to make matters worse, the Mets lost two more key starters to hamstr
Mets Game Notes for Sunday May 16 vs. Rays
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 2h
The Mets have taught me not to sit down waiting for game notes that may never come, so I will make my own. PETE ALONSO homered in his first straight game Pete has hit six homer runs this season, tying him for 60th best in The Major League Baseball...
