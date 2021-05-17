New York Mets
NY Mets: Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil to IL with hamstring injuries
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 1h
The Mets are now missing four of eight starting position players.
Mets Game Preview: (5/17/21) @ Atlanta Braves (19-21)
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 3m
The bruised and battered New York Mets limp their way into Georgia to face the Atlanta Braves. They will play the first of three games in a series that the Mets need everyone to contribute. The first pitch from SunTrust Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET....
Monday’s Pitching Preview 5/17
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 16m
The 18-16 New York Mets will play a three -game set against the Atlanta Braves to kick off the series down in Georgia. The Mets plan to send right-hander Taijuan Walker to the hill, making his eighth appearance of the campaign. The Shreveport,...
Perseverance leads to MLB debut for Jake Hager
by: Joe Vasile — Mets 360 19m
Player Meter: Position players, May 10-16
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
Tom Brennan - BASEBALL'S MRP - MOST REMARKABLE PLAYER - IN 2021 SO FAR
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 25m
REMARKABLE REMARKABLE REMARKABLE We all know about the Cy Young award. And the MVP award. What do you call a guy who has a chance to win bo...
Mets sending Michael Conforto, Jeff McNeil to IL with hamstring issues | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 34m
The laundry list of injured Mets is only getting longer.
Mets Week in Review: Injuries Mar Up-and-Down Week
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 38m
After a mid-week sweep against the Orioles made it seven wins in a row for the New York Mets, I wrote that the weekend series in Tampa against the Rays would provide a pretty good barometer for wh
2021 MLB odds, picks, best bets for May 17 from proven model: This four-way parlay pays 13-1 - CBSSports.com
by: CBS Sports Staff May 17, 2021 — CBS Sports 55m
SportsLine's proven projection model has revealed its top MLB picks for Monday
RT @90_mets: I think i figured out Mets fans on the internet. You have to be a former Met (or have grown up in the tri- state area) to be appreciated. "Sandy sucks! The team sucks! Conforto sucks! Alonso sucks!" But also.. Hey sign Todd Frazier! Sign colon and dickey! Sign Joe panik.Blogger / Podcaster
Any play I got to hit someone... 😇What is your favorite play at the plate of all-time? #TheRundown https://t.co/jiD1CV5RUrTV / Radio Personality
Mets are bringing up Fargas and Lee for Conforto and McNeil, who are headed to the injured list.Beat Writer / Columnist
Despite not having Syndergaard and Carrasco - along with deGrom over the last week - the #Mets pitching has kept this club in contention.Least runs scored this season 27. Nationals (last place in NL East) 28. Tigers (2nd-worst record in AL) 29. Pirates (last place in NL Central) 30. Mets (1st place in NL East) (h/t my guy @chestersbakin) https://t.co/RE8eMf6LReBlogger / Podcaster
Ronny Mauricio continues his hot start to the season. 🔥 #Mets second ranked prospect now has an OPS of 1.118 with the @BKCyclones.Minors
Monday’s Pitching Preview 5/17 @TheBrooklynGem | https://t.co/aNfPRMrI8W | @MetsJunkies | 🧡💙🧡💙 #MetsJunkies #MetsTwitter #LFGM #LGM #Mets #Braves #MLB #MLBtwitter https://t.co/fWEapm8hpABlog / Website
