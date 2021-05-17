This is procedural with Lugo. He is eligible to return on May 31st. With him starting his rehab assignment, if all goes well he should be in line for that time range

Tim Healey Official Mets roster moves: * Jeff McNeil (strained left hamstring), Michael Conforto (strained right hamstring) to the IL, as @ DeeshaThosar first said * Khalil Lee, Johneshwy Fargas called up * Seth Lugo to the 60-day IL