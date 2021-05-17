New York Mets
Mets’ Taijuan Walker Exits Start With Left Side Tightness
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 6m
Another day, another injury.The New York Mets have been hit hard with the injury bug lately, and this trend continued on Monday night against the Atlanta Braves as starting pitcher Taijuan Wal
Taijuan Walker exits early vs. Braves as Mets’ injury insanity continues
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2m
The Mets’ mounting injury problems took yet another gut punch Monday night.
Rojas: Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo To Start Rehab Assignments This Week
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 6m
As the Mets added more players (Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto) to the injured list Monday -- making 12 total for the team -- a beacon of light comes as some players start rehab assignments.
Walker exits game
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 6m
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has exited the game. Walker exited the game due to “left side tightness”. The right hander got through the first three innings on 33 pitches while only giving up one hit.
Taijuan Walker injury: NY Mets pitcher leaves vs. Atlanta Braves
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 17m
The Mets brutal injury luck continued on Monday, as starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left early with an injury against the Braves.
Will The Braves Make The MLB Postseason In 2021?
by: Andres Chavez — The Cold Wire 23m
The Atlanta Braves aren't playing their best baseball right now, but they are virtual locks to fight for a postseason spot.
Mets need Francisco Lindor to carry them for a while as injuries mount | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 54m
In desperate times, Francisco Lindor can’t be a LeBron James or Tom Brady. Somebody who drops 60 while headlining the B-squad or throws four TDs despite sharing the field with a skeleton-crew 22. Base
Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to start rehab assignments - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
In a rough week for the Mets, there's good news on two key pitchers.
Fargas, Lee recalled; deGrom progresses
by: Sterling Bright — MLB: Mets 1h
Ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Braves, the Mets made several transactions to compensate for a banged-up lineup, which included selecting the contract of Johneshwy Fargas from Triple-A Syracuse. Fargas was set to make his Major League debut in...
