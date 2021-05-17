New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Taijuan Walker leaves start with side tightness - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4m
The injury bug just keeps biting this team.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Taijuan Walker exits in the 4th | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 23s
Taijuan Walker exits the game due to an injured side in the 4th inning
Mets Game notes for May 17 vs. Braves
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 57s
Hello! The site has been broken most of the day. It seemed to break after I commented on a certain somebody. Anyway it seems to be behaving now, maybe. Tomorrows starter is TBA.
Mets Taijuan Walker leaves start early
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 1m
Mets Taijuan Walker leaves start early first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Taijuan Walker exits early vs. Braves as Mets’ injury insanity continues
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 9m
The Mets’ mounting injury problems took yet another gut punch Monday night.
Rojas: Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo To Start Rehab Assignments This Week
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 13m
As the Mets added more players (Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto) to the injured list Monday -- making 12 total for the team -- a beacon of light comes as some players start rehab assignments.
Walker exits game
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 13m
New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has exited the game. Walker exited the game due to “left side tightness”. The right hander got through the first three innings on 33 pitches while only giving up one hit.
Taijuan Walker injury: NY Mets pitcher leaves vs. Atlanta Braves
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 24m
The Mets brutal injury luck continued on Monday, as starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left early with an injury against the Braves.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @timmarchman: When you signed up to pitch in playoff games but gave up a home run to Nick MadrigalBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MedInPanicCity: Okay you should play the rest of this game in your dugout.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom: Freddie Freeman's new infield coach 😂TV / Radio Network
-
Taijuan Walker was removed due to side tightness https://t.co/WelcJAYD9sBlog / Website
-
Gary mentioned that McNeil said he was working out and forgot to hydrate. Paraphrasing, but something along those lines.@DarrenJMeenan @jquadddddd @orangebluething You think they’re not drinking enough water?Free Agent
- More Mets Tweets