New York Mets

The Mets Police

Mets Game notes for May 17 vs. Braves

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Hello! The site has been broken most of the day. It seemed to break after I commented on a certain somebody. Anyway it seems to be behaving now, maybe. Tomorrows starter is TBA.

Film Room
Taijuan Walker exits in the 4th | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 26s

Taijuan Walker exits the game due to an injured side in the 4th inning

Elite Sports NY
Mets Taijuan Walker leaves start early

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 1m

Mets Taijuan Walker leaves start early first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Daily News
Mets' Taijuan Walker leaves start with side tightness - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4m

The injury bug just keeps biting this team.

New York Post
Taijuan Walker exits early vs. Braves as Mets’ injury insanity continues

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 9m

The Mets’ mounting injury problems took yet another gut punch Monday night.

Mets Merized
Rojas: Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo To Start Rehab Assignments This Week

by: Patrick Glynn Mets Merized Online 13m

As the Mets added more players (Jeff McNeil and Michael Conforto) to the injured list Monday -- making 12 total for the team -- a beacon of light comes as some players start rehab assignments.

Mets Junkies
Walker exits game

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 13m

New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker has exited the game. Walker exited the game due to “left side tightness”. The right hander got through the first three innings on 33 pitches while only giving up one hit.

Lohud
Taijuan Walker injury: NY Mets pitcher leaves vs. Atlanta Braves

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 24m

The Mets brutal injury luck continued on Monday, as starting pitcher Taijuan Walker left early with an injury against the Braves.

