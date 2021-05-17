Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Kevin Pillar Was Hit in the Face With a Jacob Webb Fastball

by: N/A The Big Lead 22m

Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a pitch from Jacob Webb during Monday night's Atlanta Barves - New York Mets game. Pillar walked off the field on his own, b

Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 13m

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...

Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 14m

The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar

Fargas' 1st career hit, RBI | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5m

Johneshwy Fargas bloops a double to right field to plate Tomas Nido for his first career hit, extending the Mets' lead to 3-0 in the 8th inning

Photos: NY Mets Kevin Pillar injured during game against Atlanta Braves

by: N/A North Jersey 5m

The New York Mets Kevin Pillar was forced to leave the game after being hit in the face by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2021.

Photos: NY Mets Kevin Pillar injured during game against Atlanta Braves

by: Associated Press LoHud 10m

The New York Mets Kevin Pillar was forced to leave the game after being hit in the face by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2021.

VIDEO: Scary moment as New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar is hit in the face by fastball

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 11m

It's not what anyone wanted to see Monday evening in Atlanta. New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was facing hard-throwing Atlanta Braves reliever Jacob

Video Story: Mets-Braves open series

by: N/A MLB: Braves 11m

Mets @ Braves May. 17, 2021

Mets OF Kevin Pillar hit in face by 95 mph fastball

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 12m

Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face during Monday's game against the Braves.

