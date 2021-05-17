Do Not Sell My Personal Information

WATCH: Jacob deGrom gives Freddie Freeman some fielding tips

by: Jordan Cohn Radio.com: WFAN 22m

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is currently injured, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play a part in his team’s game against the Atlanta Braves… even if that just means giving Braves star Freddie Freeman some fielding instructions.

Bleacher Report
Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 13m

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...

CBS Sports

Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 14m

The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar

Film Room
Fargas' 1st career hit, RBI | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5m

Johneshwy Fargas bloops a double to right field to plate Tomas Nido for his first career hit, extending the Mets' lead to 3-0 in the 8th inning

North Jersey
Photos: NY Mets Kevin Pillar injured during game against Atlanta Braves

by: N/A North Jersey 5m

The New York Mets Kevin Pillar was forced to leave the game after being hit in the face by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2021.

Lohud
Sportsnaut
VIDEO: Scary moment as New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar is hit in the face by fastball

by: Vincent Frank Sportsnaut 11m

It's not what anyone wanted to see Monday evening in Atlanta. New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was facing hard-throwing Atlanta Braves reliever Jacob

MLB
Video Story: Mets-Braves open series

by: N/A MLB: Braves 12m

Mets @ Braves May. 17, 2021

Elite Sports NY
Mets OF Kevin Pillar hit in face by 95 mph fastball

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 12m

Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face during Monday's game against the Braves.

