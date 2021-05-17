New York Mets
Jacob deGrom had some hilarious infield pointers for Freddie Freeman from the Mets dugout
by: Mary Clarke — USA Today: For The Win 14m
Jacob deGrom, bench coach? It’s more likely than you think!
Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 14m
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...
Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 15m
The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar
Fargas' 1st career hit, RBI | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
Johneshwy Fargas bloops a double to right field to plate Tomas Nido for his first career hit, extending the Mets' lead to 3-0 in the 8th inning
Photos: NY Mets Kevin Pillar injured during game against Atlanta Braves
by: N/A — North Jersey 6m
The New York Mets Kevin Pillar was forced to leave the game after being hit in the face by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2021.
Photos: NY Mets Kevin Pillar injured during game against Atlanta Braves
by: Associated Press — LoHud 11m
The New York Mets Kevin Pillar was forced to leave the game after being hit in the face by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves on May 17, 2021.
VIDEO: Scary moment as New York Mets OF Kevin Pillar is hit in the face by fastball
by: Vincent Frank — Sportsnaut 12m
It's not what anyone wanted to see Monday evening in Atlanta. New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar was facing hard-throwing Atlanta Braves reliever Jacob
Video Story: Mets-Braves open series
by: N/A — MLB: Braves 12m
Mets @ Braves May. 17, 2021
Mets OF Kevin Pillar hit in face by 95 mph fastball
by: Ryan Honey — Elite Sports NY 13m
Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar took a 95 mile-per-hour fastball to the face during Monday's game against the Braves.
