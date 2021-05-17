Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
61475729_thumbnail

Kevin Pillar was so bloody after being hit the grounds crew needed to clean it up

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 28m

Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a pitch from Jacob Webb that left him bloody and did some damage around the batter's box.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

Bleacher Report
61474889_thumbnail

Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 2h

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...

CBS Sports

Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2h

The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar

centerfieldmaz
61476005_thumbnail

Nelson Figueroa: Former Mets Pitcher (2008-2009) & SNY Analyst (2015-2019)

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 10m

Nelson Figueroa was born on May 18, 1974 in Brooklyn, New York. The six foot one, right hander went to Abraham Lincoln High School in...

Mets Merized
61475936_thumbnail

Nido, McCann Star in Mets 3-1 Win Over Braves

by: Joseph Schoedel Mets Merized Online 15m

Despite the injury bug hitting the New York Mets (19-16) this past weekend, they were able to patch an impressive win together beating the (19-22) Atlanta Braves 3-1 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Geo

Metstradamus
61475935_thumbnail

Don't Mess With The Baseball Gods (How Many Times Do I Have To Say It?)

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 15m

(Editor’s Note: I wrote this as the game was happening, and not all at the end. This usually isn’t an important detail to highlight but considering what happened to Kevin Pillar, I felt…

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Film Room
61475803_thumbnail

Mets vs. Braves Highlights | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 21m

James McCann got the Mets on the board with a double and the bullpen tossed six strong innings in a 3-1 win over the Braves

The New York Times
61475740_thumbnail

Gerrit Cole Falters as Yankees Lose to Rangers

by: The Associated Press NY Times 28m

A rare bad outing by Cole included his first walk in more than 40 innings. The Mets beat Atlanta but Kevin Pillar left the game after being hit in the head.

Newsday
61475726_thumbnail

Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 28m

(AP) -- Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Monday.Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key m

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets