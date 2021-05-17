New York Mets
Nido, McCann Star in Mets 3-1 Win Over Braves
by: Joseph Schoedel — Mets Merized Online 5m
Despite the injury bug hitting the New York Mets (19-16) this past weekend, they were able to patch an impressive win together beating the (19-22) Atlanta Braves 3-1 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Geo
Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 2h
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...
Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar
Nelson Figueroa: Former Mets Pitcher (2008-2009) & SNY Analyst (2015-2019)
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 45s
Nelson Figueroa was born on May 18, 1974 in Brooklyn, New York. The six foot one, right hander went to Abraham Lincoln High School in...
Don't Mess With The Baseball Gods (How Many Times Do I Have To Say It?)
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6m
(Editor’s Note: I wrote this as the game was happening, and not all at the end. This usually isn’t an important detail to highlight but considering what happened to Kevin Pillar, I felt…
Mets vs. Braves Highlights | 05/17/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 11m
James McCann got the Mets on the board with a double and the bullpen tossed six strong innings in a 3-1 win over the Braves
Gerrit Cole Falters as Yankees Lose to Rangers
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 18m
A rare bad outing by Cole included his first walk in more than 40 innings. The Mets beat Atlanta but Kevin Pillar left the game after being hit in the head.
Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 19m
(AP) -- Willson Contreras, Jason Heyward and Javier Báez homered off Jon Lester in his return to Chicago, and the Cubs beat the Washington Nationals 7-3 on Monday.Lester and Kyle Schwarber, two key m
