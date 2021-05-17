New York Mets
Mets vs Braves Highlights: Despite 2 more injuries, Mets gut out 3-1 win over Braves, to snap skid
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The Mets continue to be hit hard by injuries, losing Kevin Pillar, who was struck in the face by a pitch and Taijuan Walker, who left the game with tightness...
Mets Beat The Braves Despite A Scary Moment For Kevin Pillar By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 43m
It is the moment that every baseball player would call a nightmare and Kevin Pillar experienced it last night. Pillar took a pitch squarely in the face leaving a stream of blood […]
Mets players can see themselves in chilling Kevin Pillar scene
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 1h
The Mets and the Braves, to a man, saw Kevin Pillar get clocked in the face by a 94.5 mph fastball out of the fingers of Atlanta’s Jacob Webb.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 5/18/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . Nationa...
Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 3h
New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...
Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 3h
The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar
Mets' Kevin Pillar hit in face by Braves reliever's pitch
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 59m
In a scary incident on Monday night, Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a pitch. He left the Mets' game against the Braves but tweeted he was fine.
Don’t Mess With The Baseball Gods (How Many Times Do I Have To Say It?)
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 1h
(Editor’s Note: I wrote this as the game was happening, and not all at the end. This usually isn’t an important detail to highlight but considering what happened to Kevin Pillar, I felt the need to point this out. You’ll understand this distinction...
James McCann finally breaks through in ‘huge’ Mets moment
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 1h
James McCann came off the bench to pinch hit and his RBI double broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and sent the Mets to a 3-1 win Monday.
Noah Syndergaard ready for next step toward Mets return https://t.co/MfOfSs5JkBBlogger / Podcaster
-
Update on and reaction to Kevin Pillar getting hit in the face with a fastball: https://t.co/kAPqAwI6N4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Highlights from the Mets' 3-1 win over the Braves on Monday night https://t.co/qIKnvokttVTV / Radio Network
RT @EricGarment: PUJOLS 55 has the same uncomfortable energy as PIAZZA 33Blogger / Podcaster
"This guy's a warrior" Reaction from Luis Rojas, Brian Snitker & James McCann on Kevin Pillar's hit-by-pitch on Monday https://t.co/f7Vsz2Sg68TV / Radio Network
