Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
61476522_thumbnail

Mets' Kevin Pillar hit in face by Braves reliever's pitch

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 57m

In a scary incident on Monday night, Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a pitch. He left the Mets' game against the Braves but tweeted he was fine.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

The New York Extra
61476718_thumbnail

Mets Beat The Braves Despite A Scary Moment For Kevin Pillar By Rich Coutinho

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 41m

It is the moment that every baseball player would call a nightmare and Kevin Pillar experienced it last night. Pillar took a pitch squarely in the face leaving a stream of blood […]

New York Post
61476382_thumbnail

Mets players can see themselves in chilling Kevin Pillar scene

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 1h

The Mets and the Braves, to a man, saw Kevin Pillar get clocked in the face by a 94.5 mph fastball out of the fingers of Atlanta’s Jacob Webb.

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Tuesday 5/18/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   Nationa...

Bleacher Report
61474889_thumbnail

Kevin Pillar Exits Mets vs. Braves with Scary Injury After Taking Pitch to Face

by: Scott Polacek Bleacher Report 3h

New York Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves when he was hit in the head by a pitch from Jacob Webb in the seventh inning...

CBS Sports

Mets' Kevin Pillar exits after taking fastball to the face Monday vs. Braves - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 3h

The Mets have not yet released an update on Pillar

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
Sports Media 101
61476452_thumbnail

Don’t Mess With The Baseball Gods (How Many Times Do I Have To Say It?)

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 1h

(Editor’s Note: I wrote this as the game was happening, and not all at the end. This usually isn’t an important detail to highlight but considering what happened to Kevin Pillar, I felt the need to point this out. You’ll understand this distinction...

New York Post
61476387_thumbnail

James McCann finally breaks through in ‘huge’ Mets moment

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 1h

James McCann came off the bench to pinch hit and his RBI double broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning and sent the Mets to a 3-1 win Monday.

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets